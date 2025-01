EXCELLENT OBSERVATION:

Zuckerberg followed the status markers in adopting DEI, now he's following the status markers in winding it down. He is a lagging indicator, which is good: it means that DEI has lost massive support within the American elite. https://t.co/Jlyjjx4aQe

— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2025