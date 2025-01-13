AND THEY DON’T NEED TO BE: Greenland to Trump: ‘We Don’t Want to Be American:’ Prime Minister Múte Egede says his country plans to seek closer defense and business ties to the U.S.

Egede said Monday that his country has no desire to do business with Russia. He also said the country needs to be “more prepared” to manage security in the Arctic, but didn’t give details of how. Denmark said last month, before Trump’s comments, that it would increase military spending to enhance its presence in Greenland.

Greenland’s resources have been talked about excitedly for years, but opportunities in its mining industry haven’t materialized because it has been difficult to persuade investors to risk the capital necessary to get projects off the ground. Greenland also lacks a large number of people who could work in mining, , meaning that the country would have to rely on large-scale immigration to staff the industry.