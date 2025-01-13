CRIMINAL INCOMPETENCE IN CALIFORNIA: Remember back in 2020 when California Gov. Gavin Newsom said “All these things are connected. This is a challenging time. But we’re up to this challenge.” He was referring to the impact of Climate Change on California, including the increased risk of wildfires.

Soooooo ….. according to Issues & Insights (I&I), that raises an interesting question, namely: “Four years later, Newsom is again blaming ‘climate change’ for the fires ravaging Los Angeles. But wait. If climate change really is to blame, why was California so obviously, so woefully, so inexcusably unprepared?”

There is no good ending in this one for Newsom or, for that matter, the Liberal-Left Establishment Elite that has ruled California in a one-party catastrophe for the Golden State’s 40 million residents.