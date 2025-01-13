NO GOOD DECISION WAS EVER MADE IN A SWIVEL CHAIR: So, We’re Going to Screw up DDG(X) too? “In the last 15-months in the Red Sea have shown over and over that the US 5” and allies’ 76mm dual-use guns were essential to success. The Royal Navy is not all that happy that they decided to save money with their Type 45 destroyers by killing the anti-air capability of their 4.5” main gun.”