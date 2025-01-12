INTERESTING: Was Zuck Right about Chinese AI Models? Model censorship happens in the cloud. “The best case growth scenario is countries that actually prefer clouds that are good at censorship or control would want to work with a Chinese cloud vendor, in much the same way that some oppressive governments prefer to use Huawei or Sensetime for their telecom equipment or smart cameras. That is a limited, undesirable addressable market. . . . So was Zuck right in calling out all Chinese AI models as always censored and won’t answer questions about Tiananmen Square or Xi Jinping? No really. But he is not wrong about the undesirability of Chinese AI in general, when the albatross of censorship will always hang over otherwise very capable technology.”