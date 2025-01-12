LESLIE EASTMAN: Climate Crisis Policies Destructive to Los Angles Area Environment and Harmful to Wildlife.

I have touched on several disastrous decisions made by local and state leaders already, and blog space is limited. There will be a whole catalog of failures to analyze, and thanks to X.com, the elite media can no longer protect its preferred bureaucrats.

In this piece, I would like to note how all of these climate-cult choices have utterly ruined the natural environment and wildlife habitats in the Greater Los Angeles area.

To begin with, California has been leading the charge on electrical vehicle mandates and ending the use of fossil fuels, because human emissions of carbon dioxide (a life-essential trace gas found in trace amounts within the atmosphere) are supposedly causing “global warming”.

Instead of focusing on water infrastructure, revising forest management choices, or funding fire departments, bureaucrats focused on nanny-state rules. As a result, millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent have been released into the atmosphere.

I would like to share some numbers to put it in perspective: The 2020 California fire season released approximately 127 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Those fires completely wiped away any emissions savings.