I HAVE BEEN PROUD TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH THE POST.

Anyone else notice that NY Post is the only news outlet that has covered the nonstop crime in NYC?

I haven't seen the NYT write a single story about the daily stabbings, shootings, and muggings. https://t.co/rHXXh14kgg

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 12, 2025