YOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK:

Confirming that FEMA is kicking people out of hotels right now.

On the phone with a man and his girlfriend, hotel kicking him out as we speak.

He's frantically screaming into the phone, "THERE IS SNOW EVERYWHERE AND I DON'T EVEN HAVE A TENT MAN, PLEASE HELP ME!"

— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 11, 2025