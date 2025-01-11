INTERESTING:
Interesting chart from GS that unlike the US, Eurozone, China, and Japan did not return back to their pre-pandemic real GDP economic growth trend. pic.twitter.com/ixA6YOkX0c
— Eugene Ng (@EugeneNg_VCap) January 10, 2025
INTERESTING:
Interesting chart from GS that unlike the US, Eurozone, China, and Japan did not return back to their pre-pandemic real GDP economic growth trend. pic.twitter.com/ixA6YOkX0c
— Eugene Ng (@EugeneNg_VCap) January 10, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.