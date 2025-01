BUT OF COURSE:

Obama StafferBro podcasters using the fires to fundraise for ActBlue really is the cherry on top of this whole saga of Democrat corruption and incompetence huh

UPDATE:

This is the group @jonfavs is bragging about routing money to through ActBlue.

The relief fund is a front for an open borders communist organization. https://t.co/WBHagNwbL6

— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 11, 2025