THE ENEMY WITHIN:

One of the main organizers behind the UPenn encampment just posted, "I would give up every right and freedom I have right now to be a part of Oct. 7th."

Never let anyone tell you the encampments were pro-peace. This is the type of rhetoric @penn allows to foster on campus. pic.twitter.com/kNQ1laz77N

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 11, 2025