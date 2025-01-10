THE TECH BROS ARE NOW UNITING IN FAVOR OF CHANGE. You had Zuckerberg on Rogan. Meanwhile you also have Peter Thiel in the London Financial Times, calling for deep investigations of government misconduct and a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The link works for me, and I’m not a subscriber, so I hope it’ll work for you. But exactly what he says is not as significant as the fact that so many tech lords are coming out together against the abuses of the outgoing regime. Keep an eye on Bill Gates, though personally I think he’s too compromised to join the movement.