THE LORD MOVES IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS:
So James Woods’ house miraculously survived after left-wingers said it burning down was a sign from God.
So what’s the sign now? Will we get any updates?
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 10, 2025
