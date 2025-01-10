TRUMP SHOULD TRANSFER THEM ALL TO THE EMBASSY IN OUAGADOUGOU: State Department Defies Congress, Revives Infamous Censorship Office in Absurd Prank: In a hearty double middle-finger to Congress, the “first scalp” of Donald Trump’s efficiency campaign is alive and well, back to work with the same mission.
