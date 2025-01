I’VE BEEN SAYING THAT ESG IS A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY FROM THE BEGINNING: Texas court rules against American Airlines in ESG 401(k) plan case: The presiding judge found the airline breached its fiduciary duty under federal law by prioritizing non-financial considerations in its employee retirement plan.

This was obvious, but the obviousness was overridden by the sense that anything that’s a fad among the ruling class must be okay.