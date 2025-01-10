WHY NOT MORE FIRES IF GLOBE IS WARMING? Good question, especially in light of the many “experts” attributing the recent increase in California wildfires in part to the drought in the area.

In fact, according to Just Facts Daily, (check out the “Global Rainfall Trends” question) there is no record of more or fewer droughts or floods in the past 150 years. One might expect that a correlation of wildfires and droughts would be evident going back centuries, but that just doesn’t appear to be the case.

“Contrary to predictions that global warming would cause more droughts and floods, studies published by the International Journal of Climatology, the Hydrological Sciences Journal, the journal Theoretical and Applied Climatology, and the Journal of Hydrology all found no significant trends in rainfall or droughts over periods that extend back to as far as 150 years ago,” Just Facts explains.

“Previous studies had examined shorter timeframes and found changes that were blamed on global warming, but the results were generally not statistically significant and ‘not entirely surprising given that precipitation varies considerably over time scales of decades.’ These facts drive home the importance of examining the broadest possible range of evidence instead of cherry picking data, time periods, or geographic areas,” Just Facts continued.