I LOVE HOW THE PEOPLE WHO MADE GEORGE FLOYD A SAINT NOW THINK “CONVICTED FELON” IS SOMETHING AWFUL WHEN APPLIED TO TRUMP.

…It will not happen. Today, we will see the ignoble end to a raw form of lawfare. What critics will get is the labeling of Trump as a convicted felon, a fact that will then be repeated like a mantra by the media. Merchan can be expected to add to that rhetoric with punishment… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 10, 2025

In reality, it’s the reputation and legitimacy of the justice system, not of Trump, that will suffer. And rightly so.