OUT: TWO-TIER JUSTICE. IN: TWO-TIER GOVERNMENT.

The Biden Administration has now promised to cover 100% of recovery costs for Los Angeles for six months.

But they gave 3500 homeless Appalachian families another 24 hours before they kick them out into a winter storm so it’s fine. https://t.co/Q6mxvXVHB7

— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 10, 2025