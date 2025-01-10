GENDER DYSPHORIA A SOCIAL CONTAGION? Radical Leftists claim the recent explosion of gender dysphoria cases is simply people discovering something that was always true, for them. But on HillFaith this morning, in the Colson Center’s latest “What Would You Say,” the data convincingly demonstrates the explosion is of a social contagion, not biology.
