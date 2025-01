GETTING THE JOB DONE IS THEIR LOWEST PRIORITY:

$17.6 million doesn't seem a huge cut ( $837 million remained). Surely there's that much flab. But a second prong of the Fireman First principle, IIRC, is that the people at the bottom who do the real work (not the people at HQ) are the ones who'll actually get cut if it comes to…

— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) January 10, 2025