I KNEW THAT A LONG TIME AGO, BUT THAT’S BECAUSE I’M NOT DUMB ENOUGH TO BE A DEMOCRAT:

It's slowly dawning on the absolute dumbest liberals in media that nothing Democratic Party operatives have been ordering them to say for years is anything those Democrats actually believed. They just found gullible partisan idiots in media to say it for them on command. pic.twitter.com/xHGx7MTCWH

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2025