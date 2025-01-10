POLLS SHOW THAT WORD IS OFFENSIVE TO LATINOS. THEY SHOULD BE CANCELED. University of South Florida to feature art exhibit on the word ‘Latinx.’
No, not really. But it’s a dumb word, invented for dumb purposes.
POLLS SHOW THAT WORD IS OFFENSIVE TO LATINOS. THEY SHOULD BE CANCELED. University of South Florida to feature art exhibit on the word ‘Latinx.’
No, not really. But it’s a dumb word, invented for dumb purposes.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.