FRIENDS WHO TRY TO FORCE YOU TO STOP TELLING THE TRUTH ARE NOT REAL FRIENDS: BBC Panel Hints That the US-British Relationship Will Suffer Unless Elon Musk Shuts Up About Rape Gangs.

Or should we speak more plainly: You ridiculously insular little islanders: the world doesn’t revolve around your belly button, and we will not help your elites stomp on your people and allow their kids to be raped. No. We fought a war so you can’t dictate to us. Shut up or next time Germany or Russia (or both) get froggy we won’t come save your behinds. (Is that rude? Oh, pardon me. It’s still true.)