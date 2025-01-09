YES. BUT IS THERE A REASON TO CARE WHAT THEY THINK? GIVE THEM A M.A.I.D. REFERRAL CARD: Canadian Leaders Not Too Happy After Trump Posts Map Showing Country as Part of U.S..
It’s what they do to everyone else.
YES. BUT IS THERE A REASON TO CARE WHAT THEY THINK? GIVE THEM A M.A.I.D. REFERRAL CARD: Canadian Leaders Not Too Happy After Trump Posts Map Showing Country as Part of U.S..
It’s what they do to everyone else.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.