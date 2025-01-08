BOB GRABOYES: Manifest Destiny 2025Quick takes on Donald Trump’s four hemispheric ambitions. Making Canada a state — the least serious of these — is a bad idea, I agree. “However much you like Canadians—and they are likeable—they did elect Justin Trudeau as prime minister for nine years. Canada’s voting-age population is about as large as California’s (and just as statist), and its per capita income is almost exactly as small as Mississippi’s. Erase the border, and welfare dollars would rush northward with the hydrological power of the tide rushing into the Bay of Fundy.”