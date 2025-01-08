GOOD: Couple that threw firebombs at Michael Knowles event sentenced to prison, $50,000 in fines. “Brian DiPippa will spend five years in prison, followed by three years of supervision. Krystal DiPippa “was sentenced to three years of probation and 240 hours of community service to ‘restorative justice’ causes,” the outlet reported. Further, the couple is required to pay $47,284 to a Pitt police officer who suffered a spinal injury during the incident, along with $1,400 to the Pitt Police Department to cover damages to equipment and uniforms.”

Not sure why she got off so much lighter.