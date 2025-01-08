January 9, 2025

THEY’RE EVIL, BUT THEY’RE NOT COMPETENT: Anarchotyranny Runs Out of Water. “So yes, the ability of leftists to miss the point appears to be infinite. California has enormously expensive and intrusive government that can’t provide firefighters or water when your neighborhood burns down, which proves that Orange Man Bad.”

Posted at 7:00 am by Glenn Reynolds