THEY’RE EVIL, BUT THEY’RE NOT COMPETENT: Anarchotyranny Runs Out of Water. “So yes, the ability of leftists to miss the point appears to be infinite. California has enormously expensive and intrusive government that can’t provide firefighters or water when your neighborhood burns down, which proves that Orange Man Bad.”

Related:

Can you imagine if there were frequent fires in Florida and there was no water in our hydrants? Can you picture what the media would be doing to DeSantis right now? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 8, 2025

Also: