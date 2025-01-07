ELON MUSK AND EVEN DONALD TRUMP ARE MORE POPULAR IN THE UK THAN ANY POLITICIAN OTHER THAN FARAGE: New polling from Freshwater Strategy, which interviewed 1,207 UK voters between 4-6 of this month, shows that the world’s richest man is more popular among Brits than their own Prime Minister.

America is, as usual, in the vanguard, but guys, our revolt is not just ours, it’s world wide. World wide, the Death of the Blue is consigning the leftist model to the scrap heap of history. Where it always belonged.