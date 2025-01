HEH. LIAR’S CLUB MEETS TO DISCUSS CRISIS IN LIE-SPREADING.

"The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) has convened an emergency meeting" – hilarious.

It's long past time for the fraudulent, politicized self-anointed "disinformation" and "fact-checker" industry to come crashing down on its shattered foundations. https://t.co/wvagcjyw7e

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 7, 2025