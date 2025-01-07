IT’S ALL BULLSHIT AND EVERYONE KNOWS IT NOW:
The January 6, 2025 certification of Trump’s election victory is the first time in fifty-two years that no Democrats challenged the certification of a GOP victory in a presidential election. Dems in the House challenged the results in 1981, 1985, 1989, 2001, 2005, & 2017. /1 pic.twitter.com/yQopzN4Hkb
— (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) January 7, 2025
When John Lewis, the House member leading several of these challenges, died during the first Trump term, the NY Times celebrated him as the “conscience of the Congress.” His futile election challenges didn’t make the cut for the obituary. /3 pic.twitter.com/QSx3GhtNd6
— (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) January 7, 2025