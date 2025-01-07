WHY WE MUST EXPOSE THE CRIMINAL FRAUD OF THOSE BEHIND BIDEN’S DISASTROUS PRESIDENCY:
I have, as you can tell, too many questions, but I will limit myself to the two big ones.
The first one is: What actual persons in the administration — names and addresses, please — made the calls in the persistent trampling on our citizen rights?
Someone ordered for Catholic groups and anti-transgender parents to be treated as terrorists by the FBI and Homeland Security. Someone erected and allocated funds for a tentacular online censorship structure that silenced or downranked opinions distasteful to those in power.
Someone “debanked,” or cast out of the financial system, persons lawfully working on artificial intelligence and crypto. Someone perverted the prosecutorial authority to hound and persecute political opponents, particularly of the Trumpist variety.
We know Joe Biden didn’t commit any of those unconstitutional acts. He was too far gone.
So who did? And what should be their penalty?
My second question is: Where the heck were the news media while this clown show was going on?
Acting as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, thrilled, like pre-Internet smalltown newspaper movie critics, to be so close to the action and the spotlights that they would accept any scrap of info the White House fed them. Because of their party allegiance, they were terrorized to bite the hand that feeds them, no matter how snotty Biden has always been with reporters, long before his brain completely withered away. And were equally terrorized that if they spoke up about Sundown Joe’s enfeebled condition, the other party’s presidential candidate would use their words in a campaign ad.
Old and busted: “Speaking truth to power.” The new hotness? Terrified of being the person who begins the preference cascade.
