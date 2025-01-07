WHY WE MUST EXPOSE THE CRIMINAL FRAUD OF THOSE BEHIND BIDEN’S DISASTROUS PRESIDENCY:

I have, as you can tell, too many questions, but I will limit myself to the two big ones.

The first one is: What actual persons in the administration — names and addresses, please — made the calls in the persistent trampling on our citizen rights?

Someone ordered for Catholic groups and anti-transgender parents to be treated as terrorists by the FBI and Homeland Security. Someone erected and allocated funds for a tentacular online censorship structure that silenced or downranked opinions distasteful to those in power.

Someone “debanked,” or cast out of the financial system, persons lawfully working on artificial intelligence and crypto. Someone perverted the prosecutorial authority to hound and persecute political opponents, particularly of the Trumpist variety.

We know Joe Biden didn’t commit any of those unconstitutional acts. He was too far gone.

So who did? And what should be their penalty?

My second question is: Where the heck were the news media while this clown show was going on?