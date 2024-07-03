NBC’S KELLY O’DONNELL GOES FULL CRINGE: Watch: WH Journo Rushes to Biden’s Defense After Reporter Wonders Aloud If He’s Currently Awake.

Just NBC the sycophancy! ‘That’s Inappropriate’: KJP, WHCA President Simultaneously Scold Reporter Who Takes Swipe At Biden’s Cognitive State.

Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen interjected during O’Donnell’s questioning to ponder whether the president is even “awake” to ensure the press he is remaining in the 2024 race. The White House is asserting that Biden is remaining in the race following his lacking debate performance which has raised questions about his ability to serve a second term.

“You’re saying he’s absolutely running,” O’Donnell said during Wednesday’s press briefing.

“Well, he’s saying that and I’m sharing with you his view,” Jean-Pierre said.

“And we would invite the president to come here and tell us that directly,” O’Donnell responded.

“Noted, noted Kelly,” the press secretary said.

“If he’s awake,” Rosen chimed in.

“That’s inappropriate,” O’Donnell replied.

“As you heard from your colleague, the president of the WHCA, that’s inappropriate,” the press secretary said.

Former Daily Caller White House correspondent Saagar Enjeti noted the press corps “encouraged” former CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta “to scream like a banshee” during the briefings held by former President Donald Trump’s communications team. Acosta temporarily got his press pass revoked by the Trump administration after getting into a heated spat with the then-president and refusing to return his microphone to an intern in the room.

Jean-Pierre snapped at Rosen during Tuesday’s briefing as he shouted out whether Biden is “disabled.” The press secretary accused him of “inappropriate” behavior and did not call on him afterward.

The press secretary insisted the president suffered from a cold during the debate and has the willpower to pull through important events. The campaign and the White House never disclosed an alleged illness before the debate.

Biden’s aides have reportedly shielded the president from the public to hide his mental state, Axios reported. Many aides in the White House were also shocked by what they saw at the debate, having been kept at a distance from the president throughout his first term.