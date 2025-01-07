REFORMERS ASK: WHAT’S THE ACTUAL GOAL OF HIGHER ED? Students overwhelmingly say it’s to get a job. But it’s not efficient at delivering on that, and that’s not the traditional goal of higher ed (nor, in my opinion, should it be–that should be K-12 and tech schools.) So what are we going for? Interesting thoughts here.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.