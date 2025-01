ANARCHY IN THE U.K.

You've probably never heard the story of Kriss Donald, a 15-year-old Scottish boy tortured and murdered by 5 Pakistanis because he was White.

One of the Pakistanis, a gang member Imran Shahid, got in an unrelated bar fight the weekend before and decided to take collective… pic.twitter.com/KGH5XxAXqy

— Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) January 6, 2025