#JOURNALISM:
This was already Community Noted and you STILL decided to retweet the lie.
Thre is only one man of low character here, John.
Would you like a mirror, you unemployed hack?
— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 6, 2025
It's the same crew, very single time. https://t.co/clK2p76p8P pic.twitter.com/2X8Am5sQ49
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2025
The same usual slew of journalists are going after a disabled man who needs a walking cane and not a single one of them will retract or apologize. What does that make you look like, Sam? https://t.co/clK2p76p8P
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2025