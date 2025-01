OF COURSE THEY ARE, IT’S GOING TO TURN OUT THAT HALF OF THEM ARE COMPLICIT IN THE RAPING: British Elite Seem Angrier at Elon Musk than About Migrant R@pe Gangs.

Looking at this case, the Diddy stuff, Harvey Weinstein, Epstein’s Island, etc., and Andrew Breitbart’s demand of the left, “Stop raping people!” seems prophetic.