CDR SALAMANDER: The PRC is Signaling its First Moves. “For the most base of reasons of profit and political convenience, our nations’ governmental and business elite have sleepwalked their nations into a significant disadvantage should the PRC decide in the next decade to go kinetic in the Western Pacific.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.