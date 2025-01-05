WESTERN “LEADERSHIP” IS ALL ABOUT THE WORDS, NOT THE DEEDS: The Russian Threat and the Apparently Endless Words Vs. Deeds Problem. “If you take the news at face value, Russia is a major threat to Europe — and beyond. If Putin wins in Ukraine, the whole continent is threatened. NATO faces a desperate challenge to contain the Russian menace. So let’s look at how NATO countries are working to meet the danger.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.