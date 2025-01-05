BECAUSE THIS ONE WILL MAKE US HATE TRUMP. THIS TIME FOR SURE: Merchan Rules Trump To Be Sentenced On January 10, But No Jail Time.
Gee, no wonder they keep trying communism “just one more time.”
BECAUSE THIS ONE WILL MAKE US HATE TRUMP. THIS TIME FOR SURE: Merchan Rules Trump To Be Sentenced On January 10, But No Jail Time.
Gee, no wonder they keep trying communism “just one more time.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.