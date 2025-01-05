IT GOT FAR TOO COZY WITH CHINA AND CHINA DOESN’T RECOGNIZE IP PROTECTIONS: The Amazon counterfeit product scandal is way worse than I thought. It’s massive. I wouldn’t hold the stock until it gets sorted out.
AND FOR THOSE WHO DON’T HAVE X: Here.
IT GOT FAR TOO COZY WITH CHINA AND CHINA DOESN’T RECOGNIZE IP PROTECTIONS: The Amazon counterfeit product scandal is way worse than I thought. It’s massive. I wouldn’t hold the stock until it gets sorted out.
AND FOR THOSE WHO DON’T HAVE X: Here.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.