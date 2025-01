THE NEW SPACE RACE: Will 2025 be the year of Starship? SpaceX’s megarocket is growing up.

If everything goes perfectly, I think SpaceX will send as many as 5 unmanned Starships to land on Mars. They will then manufacture methane fuel from the Martian atmosphere as they wait for (possibly manned) Starships to arrive two years later. It’s basically a variation on Bob Zubrin’s old Mars Direct architecture taking advantage of much better rockets than were around, or expectable, back in 1990.