It is now illegal to show your ID even in local elections in California. The reason they’re doing this is to make voting fraud unprovable. 🤡🌎 https://t.co/jPTvrRWmmz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2025

Flashback: Who are You? Voter ID law and election integrity should be top priority in new Congress. Congress has the power to require photo ID for all federal elections, state law to the contrary notwithstanding, under its constitutional power to regulate the times, places, and manner of voting. Courts have consistently upheld this despite Democrats’ smoke-blowing. And a huge majority of Americans support it. There’s literally no reason not to do this.

And I’m pretty sure Congress has the power to require ID even in local elections under its 14th and 15th amendment powers.