HE’S RIGHT:
This looks like a Soros/Clinton flex to remind you who is really in charge on the Democrat side. The absurdity of it is what makes it a flex. https://t.co/0wbXFsIHZm
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 4, 2025
HE’S RIGHT:
This looks like a Soros/Clinton flex to remind you who is really in charge on the Democrat side. The absurdity of it is what makes it a flex. https://t.co/0wbXFsIHZm
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 4, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.