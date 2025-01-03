THIS IS IMPORTANT. A reader writes: “Everyone on the right side is flush with victory, but the big issue for ‘25 is how we keep it going. We’ve blown it so many times before. How do we align the incentives for society and government to be inclined to do the right thing anyway? I agree. This is the critical issue for this year and beyond. How will the leaders frame their messages so they are accurate and clear?”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.