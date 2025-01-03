IT WAS ALWAYS FAKE: ‘Nobody was tricked into voting for Trump’: Why the disinformation panic is over: Eight years ago, Trump and Brexit sparked fears social media was corroding reality. Now, that narrative is crumbling. “It should be noted that the most powerful misinformation isn’t spread solely by anonymous internet trolls. Instead, ‘the most consequential misinformation tends to come from prominent, powerful domestic actors, top politicians,’ said Rasmus Nielsen, professor at the Department of Communication of the University of Copenhagen.”

And by media, and nonprofits.

And the “disinformation experts” are grifters selling snake oil. “Disinformation studies” is a bogus field. Phlogiston chemistry had a sounder basis.