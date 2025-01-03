THEY’LL HAVE TO GET RID OF THE EMERITUS PROFESSORS? ‘Climate justice’ group calls on Northwestern University to become ‘fossil free campus.’
“Climate justice” is a BS phrase.
THEY’LL HAVE TO GET RID OF THE EMERITUS PROFESSORS? ‘Climate justice’ group calls on Northwestern University to become ‘fossil free campus.’
“Climate justice” is a BS phrase.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.