HMM.
🚨BREAKING: Judge has ordered Trump to appear for sentencing in the New York hush money case on Jan. 10, shortly before inauguration. pic.twitter.com/QwkWkX3JxK
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 3, 2025
HMM.
🚨BREAKING: Judge has ordered Trump to appear for sentencing in the New York hush money case on Jan. 10, shortly before inauguration. pic.twitter.com/QwkWkX3JxK
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 3, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.