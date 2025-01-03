THREE-YEAR MED SCHOOLS ARE COMING. IS DOOM NIGH? I’m of two minds on this. On one hand, med school appears to have a lot of pointless scut work that is meant not to educate but to weed people out. On the other, you do have to worry about lowered standards. That said, your perspective on doctors changes a bit when you get older and you realize that the dude who was no smarter than you are and who you last saw doing a keg stand at “The Hazards of Duke” party in 1997 is now a respected cardiologist.