I CONFESS I DON’T FULLY UNDERSTAND WHAT’S GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA, BUT IT’S MESSY: South Korean investigators suspend efforts to detain president after dramatic standoff. “Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) approached within a couple hundred meters of Yoon’s residence, but were blocked by a ‘human wall’ of around 200 soldiers and members of the presidential security detail, CIO said Friday afternoon. There were also several altercations of ‘varying intensity,’ the office said. . . . Yoon, who was stripped of presidential powers after lawmakers voted to impeach him last month, is wanted for questioning in multiple investigations, including accusations of leading an insurrection – a crime punishable by life imprisonment or even the death penalty.”