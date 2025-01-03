January 3, 2025

I’M SPECULATING, BUT I SUSPECT THAT THE MOTIVES AREN’T JUST ELECTORAL. We’ve seen a lot of high-level Brits at the BBC, etc., implicated in pedophilia. I suspect that a lot of the political class is also involved, and that they acted to shut it down to protect themselves, and also because they were being blackmailed.

Posted at 9:14 am by Glenn Reynolds